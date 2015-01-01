Abstract

Objective: To evaluate the efficacy of a novel intervention facilitating volunteer activity to improve well-being in individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI).Design: Randomized two-arm controlled trial, with a wait-list control condition (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT#01728350).Setting: Community-based setting.Participants: Seventy-four community-dwelling individuals at least ﻿1-year post TBI, who had completed inpatient or outpatient TBI rehabilitation.Interventions: A novel intervention, HOPE - Helping Others through Purpose and Engagement, involving orientation/training and a 3-month volunteer placement for the participant, along with training for community agencies regarding TBI.Main ﻿outcome ﻿measure(s): Satisfaction With Life Scale (SWLS); Flourishing Scale (FS); Brief Symptom Inventory-18 (BSI-18); Scale of Positive and Negative Experience (SPANE); Purpose in Life subscale (one of six in the Ryff Scale of Psychological Well-Being - 54 item version).Results: There were significantly greater improvements in life satisfaction (SWLS) and self-perceived success (FS) in the intervention group compared to the control group. There were no significant treatment effects on the additional secondary measures of well-being, although they trended in a positive direction.Conclusions: This study supports our primary hypothesis that individuals who take part in a volunteer intervention will demonstrate greater psychological well-being in comparison to a control group.

