Abstract

We read with interest the report by Agarwal et al.1 Our clinical toxicology service quite frequently manages pediatric poisonings that result from exposures to medications that are not in their original containers. In addition, we regularly manage patients who present in the context of being under the care of a grandparent. We applaud the authors for their timely and consequential study and would like to complement their results with some of our data focusing on outcomes in this patient population ...

Language: en