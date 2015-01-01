|
Citation
Waynforth D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(9): e2985.
Affiliation
School of Medicine, Bond University, Gold Coast 4229, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32344849
Abstract
Mother-infant co-sleeping or bed sharing is discouraged by health organisations due to evidence that it is associated with unexplained sudden infant death. On the other hand, there is evidence that it should theoretically be beneficial for infants. One line of this evidence concerns breathing regulation, which at night is influenced by the rocking movement of the mother's chest as she breathes. Here, the hypothesis that mother-infant co-sleeping will be associated with a lower probability of infant breathing distress is tested in the UK Millennium Cohort Study (n = 18,552 infants). Maternal, infant, family, and socio-economic covariates were included in logistic regression analysis, and in a machine learning algorithm (Random Forest) to make full use of the number of variables available in the birth cohort study data.
Keywords
Neonatal health; SIDS; SUDI; cohort studies; infant sleep; machine learning; safe sleeping