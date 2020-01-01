|
Department of Child Health, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, AZ, USA.
BACKGROUND: Headache attributed to mild traumatic injury of the head (aka: mild traumatic brain injury, mTBI), frequently abbreviated to Post-Traumatic Headache (PTH), is one of the most common and disabling symptoms after a head injury. PTH often phenotypes to migraine. Evidence for treating PTH in the pediatric population is limited. Widely accepted guidelines do not exist to aid the clinician and there are currently no placebo-controlled trials for the pharmacologic management of PTH in this age group. Recommendations for when to return a child or adolescent to sport if they develop and/or are being treated for persistent PTH (PPTH) are lacking. The objective of this narrative review is to review the implications of returning an adolescent with PPTH to sport.
adolescents; headaches; migraine; pediatrics; post-traumatic headache; return to play; return to sport