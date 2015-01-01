Abstract

Accidents in high-danger industries in China occur frequently and cause loss of life, injuries, and economic loss. One of the most important reasons causing severe safety situations is the lack of knowledge on macro industry risk in the practice and academic field in China. In order to solve this problem, the method to calculate group risk and individual risk, concerning risk aversion, is discussed, selected, and improved. The group risks and individual risks of five high-danger industries from 2004 to 2016 are calculated. Relative risk indices between five high-danger industries during the 11th and 12th Five-Year Guideline for National Economic and Social Development (FYP) are determined. The results show that there are some differences between group risk and individual risk of high-danger industries. The reasons for differences and the connections with published interventions are discussed. Through discussion, two different ways to reduce group risk and individual risk are identified, which could help supervisors inspect the actual effectiveness of safety policies, measures, and interventions and choose a better way to reduce risk and ensure work safety in industries.

Language: en