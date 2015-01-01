|
Citation
|
DePadilla PhD L, Miller PhD GF, Everett Jones PhD Mph Jd S. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Health Scientist, (sce2@cdc.gov), Division of Adolescent and School Health, National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA., USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32350884
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: School policies and practices designed to educate athletes, parents, and coaches about youth sports concussions may be a way to reduce concussion risk and improve both the recognition and management of concussions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; school health policies and practices study; school policy; school sports; sports concussion