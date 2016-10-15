|
Curtis L, Ter Avest E, Griggs J, Wiliams J, Lyon RM. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2020; 28(1): e31.
School of Health Sciences, University of Surrey, Guildford, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32349796
INTRODUCTION: Pre-hospital enhanced care teams like Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) are often dispatched to major trauma patients, including patients with traumatic brain injuries and those with major haemorrhage. For these patients, minimizing the time to definitive care is vital. The aim of this study was to determine whether increased awareness of elapsed on scene time produces a relevant time performance improvement for major trauma patients attended by HEMS, and weather introducing such a timer was feasible and acceptable to clinicians.
HEMS; Prompting timer; Scene time; Trauma