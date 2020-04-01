|
Citation
|
Hamroush A, Qureshi M, Shah S. Cont. Lens Anterior Eye 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Prof. Sunil Shah Consultant Ophthalmologist, Birmingham and Midland Eye Centre, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Electronic address: profsunilshah@gmail.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32359967
|
Abstract
|
COVID-19 is a global pandemic which has affected many aspects of health care and impacted social mobility around the world. Although the main impact of this disease is in critical care, other medical specialties have been affected due to mobilisation of staff, resource availability, self-isolation and social distancing. Several reports also suggest that COVID-19 can present with ocular findings such as conjunctivitis [1].
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID19; Ophthalmology