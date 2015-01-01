|
Hutchesson H, Dollman J, Baker A, Kernot J. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Health Sciences, University of South Australia, 108 North Terrace, Adelaide, SA, 5001, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
32363712
ISSUE ADDRESSED: Suicide rates in rural Australia are almost twice as high as those in urban areas. In rural communities, football clubs are often the 'hub' of the community and are being explored as an avenue to deliver mental health and wellbeing promotion. The aim of this study was to explore barriers and enablers for programs promoting mental health and wellbeing through rural Australian football clubs.
Language: en
Australia; football; mental health; prevention; program; promotion; rural