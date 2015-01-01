|
Citation
|
Alwidyan MT, Trainor JE, Bissell RA. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 44: e101440.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Emergency Health Services, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Baltimore, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32363141
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Our planet has been experiencing a huge burden of natural disasters and public health emergencies in the last three decades. Emergency medical service providers are expected to be in the frontlines during such emergencies. Yet, this system is badly understudied when it comes to its roles and performance during disasters and public health emergencies. This study is designed to enhance understanding by assessing a sample U.S EMS providers' views about working during natural disasters and disease outbreaks and explores whether they are coming to work during such conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disease outbreaks; Emergency medical services; Prehospital emergency care; Reporting for duty