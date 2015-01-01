SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adams JA. Clin. Obstet. Gynecol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Pediatrics, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, California.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/GRF.0000000000000539

32366764

The medical evaluation of a child who may have been sexually abused can be a challenge for physicians who are unfamiliar with the wide variation in normal genital anatomy in prepubertal girls. Signs of injury are rarely found, unless the child is examined within 72 hours of the event. This article will provide some history about how guidelines for medical care of these children have been developed, and list some of the findings that are normal or normal variants, caused by other conditions, or due to trauma or infection.


Language: en
