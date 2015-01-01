Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Schools, as social infrastructures that are an integral part of society, play an essential role in creating the resilience of the community to natural disasters. This study aimed to review systematic identification texts to explain the components affecting school resilience to emergencies and disasters.



Methods: Searching the PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Google Scholar databases using the three keywords disaster, school, resiliency, and their synonyms will be done according to the MeSH website terms defined in the PubMed database without any time limit. Articles related to school resilience, schools and emergencies and disasters, and school safety and resistance to threats are the criteria of the study. There will be no restrictions on the type of documentation, and all articles, books, and conference papers will be evaluated in this study. Search syntax strategies will be defined based on the guidance of each database. The final version of EndNote X8 is used to manage databases, delete duplicate and irrelevant articles, and extract relevant articles. The evaluation and selection of articles are based on the research question and the PRISMA checklist.



Dissemination: The results of this study of systematic review determine appropriate criteria for school resilience, which are valuable for decision-makers and politicians, researchers in the field of education, Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Welfare, Red Crescent, and people interested in research in the field of students and schools, especially in the event of emergencies and disasters. Also, according to the criteria extracted from this systematic review, the difference between resilient and non-resilient schools can be illustrated from an international perspective.



Keywords: Resilience, Disasters, Schools

Language: en