|
Citation
|
Andrews LA, Brothers SL, Sauvé JS, Nangle DW, Erdley CA, Hord MK. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2019; 48: 94-103.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Somewhat surprisingly, social anxiety has been linked with aggressive behavior in adults. Among youth, this connection has been demonstrated with anxiety symptoms more broadly. This review extends previous work by evaluating this association specifically with social anxiety in the child and adolescent literature. Given the complexities of aggressive behavior, the review is organized by its various forms (relational and physical) and functions (reactive and proactive).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Children; Reactive aggression; Relational aggression; Social anxiety