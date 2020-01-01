Abstract

One of the more hazardous situations for a bicyclist is to go straight on in an intersection where a motor vehicle is turning right, and especially so when heavy vehicles are involved. The aim of this study was to investigate truck drivers' speed choice, gaze behaviour and interaction strategies in relation to vulnerable road users (VRU) when turning right in signalised and non-signalised intersections. Truck drivers experienced (n = 14) or inexperienced (n = 15) with urban traffic drove a 15 km long test route in an urban environment. To guarantee the presence of VRUs, a confederate cyclist with the task to cycle straight on was present in three intersections. Overall, the results suggest that the specific experience of driving a truck in the city has little effect on the strategies employed when interacting with cyclists in a right turn scenario. Neither gaze nor strategic placement or speed related variables differed significantly between the groups, though the drivers inexperienced with urban traffic tended to be more cautious. Glance and driving behaviour were more related to the preconditions afforded by the infrastructure and to interaction type, which is a combination of those infrastructural preconditions and the truck driver's own choice of action. The likelihood of a favourable interaction should be increased, where the truck remains behind the VRUs on the approach to the intersection, something which eliminates the potential for a collision. Education of truck drivers, infrastructure design and improved traffic light sequences are potential ways to reduce the occurrence of more demanding and dangerous interaction types.



