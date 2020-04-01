|
Kumar S, Mahima, Srivastava DK, Kharya P, Sachan N, Kiran K. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Community Medicine, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah, 206130, India.
(Copyright © 2020, Chinese Medical Association)
32381399
PURPOSE: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are a public health issue and cost a lot to individuals, families, communities and nations. Trauma care systems in India are at a nascent stage of development. There is gross disparity between trauma services available in various parts of the country. Rural area in India has inefficient services for trauma care, due to the varied topography, financial constraints, and lack of appropriate health infrastructure. The present study is to study the trends of occurrence of RTA cases by month, week and time of accident occurrence as well as to research the types of vehicle involved in accidents and other various risk factors related to them.
Language: en
Risk factors; Road traffic accidents; Tertiary care hospital