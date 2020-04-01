Abstract

PURPOSE: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are a public health issue and cost a lot to individuals, families, communities and nations. Trauma care systems in India are at a nascent stage of development. There is gross disparity between trauma services available in various parts of the country. Rural area in India has inefficient services for trauma care, due to the varied topography, financial constraints, and lack of appropriate health infrastructure. The present study is to study the trends of occurrence of RTA cases by month, week and time of accident occurrence as well as to research the types of vehicle involved in accidents and other various risk factors related to them.



METHODS: During 1st January 2017 to 31st December 2017, a hospital-based and cross-sectional study of RTA victims was reviewed. The patients were admitted in emergency department of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah, when stabilized, they were shifted to the orthopaedics and surgery ward.



RESULTS: In the study, 654 road accident victims were included, of which the majority were males (77.5%) and the most of them belonged to rural (67%). RTA victims according to the month of occurrence majority were found in January (12.5%) and evening was time of a day with maximum accidents (32.1%). Mortality cases of RTA victims based on type of road user and it shows decreasing trend of mortality from two-motor vehicle (54.2%) followed by pedestrian (25.1%).



CONCLUSION: There should be control over people driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drivers over-speeding and rash driving on urban roads as well as rural village roads.



