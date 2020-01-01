|
Citation
Scholes-Balog KE, Hemphill SA, Heerde JA, Toumbourou JW, Patton GC. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Centre for Adolescent Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute, Melbourne, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32372532
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: This study prospectively investigates behavioural and social antecedents of different patterns of adolescent cannabis use, specifically, early adolescent onset cannabis use and late onset occasional use. DESIGN AND METHODS: The sample comprised 852 adolescents (53% female) drawn from the Australian arm of the International Youth Development Study. Data were collected via self-report surveys. Risk and protective factors from a modified version of the Communities That Care youth survey were measured in fifth grade (mean [M] = 10.9 years, SD = 0.4). Frequency of cannabis use was measured at six time-points throughout adolescence (ages 12-19 years).
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; cannabis; latent class analysis; protective factors; risk factors