SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Binder L, Högenauer C, Langner C. Histopathology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Diagnostic & Research Centre for Molecular BioMedicine, Institute of Pathology, Medical University of Graz, Graz, Austria.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/his.14137

PMID

32379368

Abstract

In April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a 41-year-old female presented to the emergency department with recurrent vomiting and abdominal pain that had been ongoing on for two days and additional hematemesis for several hours. The past medical history was unremarkable, except for bariatric gastric bypass surgery performed in 2016. During detailed inquiry the patient reported, she had intentionally taken 10 ml of Ethanol-containing hand disinfectant orally per diem for a period of over three weeks in fear of being infected with COVID-19. The product had been obtained from a regular pharmacy and had been produced locally according to WHO standards for hand disinfectan. Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy was performed and showed superficial mucosal damage in the oesophagus (Figure 1A), slightly increased mucosal redness in the stomach and severely injured small bowel mucosa with extensive fibrinous exudates (Figure 2A).

This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print