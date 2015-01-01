|
Citation
Chen S, Zhang S, Xing Y, Lu J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(9): e3155.
Affiliation
Shanghai Key Laboratory of Rail Infrastructure Durability and System Safety, Key Laboratory of Road and Traffic Engineering of the State Ministry of Education, College of Transportation Engineering, Tongji University, Shanghai 201804, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32369928
Abstract
The impact that trucks have on crash severity has long been a concern in crash analysis literature. Furthermore, if a truck crash happens in a tunnel, this would result in more serious casualties due to closure and the complexity of the tunnel. However, no studies have been reported to analyze traffic crashes that happened in tunnels and develop crash databases and statistical models to explore the influence of contributing factors on tunnel truck crashes. This paper summarizes a study that aims to examine the impact of risk factors such as driver factor, environmental factor, vehicle factor, and tunnel factor on truck crashes injury propensity based on tunnel crashes data obtained from Shanghai, China. An ordered logit model was developed to analyze injury crashes and property damage only crashes. The driver factor, environmental factor, vehicle factor, and tunnel factor were explored to identify the relationship between these factors and crashes and the severity of crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
ordered logit model; risk factors; truck crashes injury propensity; tunnel traffic crashes