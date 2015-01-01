Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study highlights demographics and Orthopaedic injuries of electric scooter related trauma that presented to our institution over a 27-month period.



DESIGN: Retrospective Review. SETTING: Urban Level 1 Trauma Center. PATIENTS: Patients presenting to the Emergency Department, Trauma Bay, or Outpatient Clinic after electric scooter injury were identified from November 2017 through January 2020 using ICD-10 diagnosis codes. MAIN OUTCOMES: Patient charts were reviewed for demographics, injury characteristics, imaging, treatment, perioperative data, and Injury Severity Scores (ISS).



RESULTS: 485 patients presented during the study period. Of these, 44% had Orthopaedic injuries including 30% with pelvis or extremity fractures. There were 21 (10%) polytraumatized patients in the Orthopaedic cohort. Age ranged from 16 to 79 years (average 36), with 58% male and 18% visitors from out of town. Of 49 patients requiring Orthopaedic surgery, 8 underwent surgery on an urgent basis. Average ISS for Orthopaedic patients was 8.4 with a median of 5.0 for non-operative injuries versus a significantly higher median of 16.0 for operative injuries. Twenty-nine percent of patients were intoxicated, and only 2% wore a helmet.



CONCLUSIONS: Electric scooter injuries are increasing, and many patients sustain high-energy injuries. As electric scooter use continues to increase, the prevalence of Orthopaedic injuries is also likely to rise. Further studies are needed to fully understand the impact scooter-related injuries have on individual patients and the healthcare system. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

Language: en