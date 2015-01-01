Abstract

This study was primarily aimed at identifying classes of adolescents in relation to their probability of endorsing several risks associated with the Internet (cyberbullying victimization and perpetration, cyberdating abuse victimization, and perpetration, sexting, and grooming). The second objective was to examine a mediational model linking dispositional mindfulness, risk perception, exposure to antisocial content in the media, Internet-risk classes of adolescents, and health-related quality of life (HRQL). The sample comprised 3,076 adolescents (46.2% boys, ages between 12 and 21). Latent class analyses indicated the existence of five classes related to the probability of endorsing Internet risks: No risk (60.75%), only cyberbullying (25.5%), cyberbullying and cyberdating abuse (6.7%), all risks (4.3%), and sexual risk (2.9%). Three mindfulness facets, namely, acting with awareness, nonreacting, and nonjudging, were associated with all the classes of risks. This association was partially explained by the degree of exposure to antisocial content in the media and risk perception. Finally, membership in the Internet-risk classes was associated with a lower HRQL.

Language: en