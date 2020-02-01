Abstract

Acute extremity compartment syndrome is considered an orthopedic emergency that has serious consequences if a correct diagnosis is not made rapidly. Patients who lose consciousness due to a drug overdose are known to collapse onto their extremities. The limbs are compressed for hours, placing them at an increased risk for acute extremity compartment syndrome and its sequelae. Compartment syndrome due to a compression of a limb from loss of consciousness secondary to drug overdose, presents unique issues to health care providers. In the setting of overdose compartment syndrome, it is similar to the more common traumatic type of compartment syndrome with respect to the pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. However, it differs in relation to the muscles affected, physical assessment strategy, and accurately determining the amount of the time from onset of injury to the presentation of symptoms. The purpose of this article is to facilitate emergency department nurses' understanding of the complexities of overdose compartment syndrome, combined with the importance of early recognition of the condition. In addition, the authors review the pathophysiology, the traditional and innovative diagnostic techniques, and the current treatment options available for overdose compartment syndrome.



Copyright © 2020 Emergency Nurses Association. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en