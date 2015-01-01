|
Salway RJ, Williams T, Londono C, Roblin P, Koenig K, Arquilla B. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New YorkUSA.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32390583
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Physicians' management of hazardous material (HAZMAT) incidents requires personal protective equipment (PPE) utilization to ensure the safety of victims, facilities, and providers; therefore, providing effective and accessible training in its use is crucial. While an emphasis has been placed on the importance of PPE, there is debate about the most effective training methods. Circumstances may not allow for a traditional in-person demonstration; an accessible video training may provide a useful alternative. HYPOTHESIS: Video training of Emergency Medicine (EM) residents in the donning and doffing of Level C PPE is more effective than in-person training. NULL HYPOTHESIS: Video training of EM residents in the donning and doffing of Level C PPE is equally effective compared with in-person training.
Language: en
disasters; emergencies; emergency medicine; personal protective equipment; preparedness; training