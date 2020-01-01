SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Agrawal A, Bhoi S, Galwankar S, Pal R, Deora H, Ghosh A, Moscote-Salazar LR. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2020; 13(1): 15-19.

Neurosurgery-Critical Care, RED LATINO, Organización Latinoamericana de Trauma y cuidado Neurointensivo, Bogota, Colombia.

(Copyright © 2020, INDO-US Emergency and Trauma Collaborative, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.4103/JETS.JETS_71_19

32395044

PMC7204955

Any and all advances made by medical science cannot solve the problem of road traffic injuries (RTIs) in school-going children, especially if the only concerned people are those of the medical fraternity. Children are a vulnerable part of the traveling population and thus have been persistent due to the callous nature of the citizens and policy makers toward road safety and injury prevention. In our multicultural and multilingual country, there is a need for multistakeholder initiative with a countrywide presence if we are to stem the rise of mortality and morbidity due to these accidents. The first question we need to ask is how to prevent road traffic accidents and improve the condition of our roads. Pediatric RTIs are eternal problem of industrial revolution with complications and effects that may affect individual and society with increase in the number of motorized communications. Dedicated capacity building is urgently need who should be able to provide the necessary care to the injured children at the road crash spot as well as should be informed where to take the injured child and whom to contact in the dedicated injury care center while transporting the victims of situations.

Copyright: © 2020 Journal of Emergencies, Trauma, and Shock.

Keywords: SR2S


Language: en

Pediatric; pediatric trauma; road safety; road traffic accidents; school-aged children; traumatic brain injury

