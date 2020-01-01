|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Emergency department (ED) visits for children seeking mental health care have increased. Few studies have examined national patterns and characteristics of EDs that these children present to. In data from the National Pediatric Readiness Project, it is reported that less than half of EDs are prepared to treat children. Our objective is to describe the trends in pediatric mental health visits to US EDs, with a focus on low-volume, nonmetropolitan EDs, which have been shown to be less prepared to provide pediatric emergency care.
