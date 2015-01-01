|
Ghasemi Z, Ghavaamabadi LI. Safety Promot. Inj. Prev. (Tehran) 2019; 7(2): 65-68.
(Copyright © 2019, Shahid Beheshti Medical University)
Background and Objectives: ports as the gate of entry and exit of goods have a basic role in the economic progress in developing and developed countries. Compression and complexity of activities in ports have caused these areas to be dangerous with a high rate of vulnerability and high ratio of incidents. Areas which need establishing a suitable standard with the culture-making approach in the aspect of safety and resilience engineering, to minimize damages and to upgrade the safety level in ports, and also preparedness of ports for unpredictable incidents.
engineering; resilience; safety culture