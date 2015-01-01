Abstract

Recent research has confirmed the crucial role of safety communication in improving safety outcomes in construction sites. Safety climate is another critical factor affecting safety results; however, the interaction between safety climate and safety communication in explaining safety outcomes has remained unexplored. Assuming safety communication as an independent construct may provide opportunities to gain a better understanding of the impact of different communication modes and patterns on transforming a positive safety climate into improved safety outcomes. To address this issue, the present study investigates the intermediary role of safety communication in the relationship between safety climate and safety outcomes. The results of our analysis of communication networks among 36 excavator crews based on 259 valid questionnaires confirm that the relationship between safety climate and safety outcomes is fully mediated by safety communication. The findings of this study have theoretical and practical implications for construction safety researchers and practitioners.

