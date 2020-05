Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pesticide poisoning causes high morbidity and mortality. Surveillance is required for post-marketing monitoring of these products.



AIM: To assess poisonings and associated factors with lethality by pesticides.



METHOD: This is a case-control study based on the cases of pesticide poisoning assisted in 2017 by Brazilian Poison Control Centers. Patients who died were the cases and the survivors, the control. The odds ratio (OR) of death and 95% confidence interval (CI) were calculated. From the regression model, a predictive model of death was developed, stratified by age, gender and occupational context to investigate the risk of agricultural workers poisoned by extremely hazardous agents.



RESULTS: 3,826 patients poisoned by pesticides were identified, of which 146 died. Older people (OR = 4.94; 95%CI 2.49 - 9.80), males (OR = 1.68; 95%CI 1.15 - 2.46), agricultural workers (OR = 2.20; 95%CI 1.15 - 4.24), suicide attempts (OR = 13.27; 95%CI 6.48 - 27.19) and exposure to extremely hazardous products (OR = 2.77; 95%CI 1.84 - 4.16) odds of death from pesticide poisoning.



CONCLUSION: Out of 100 pesticides poisoning, four died. Elderly, males, working in the agricultural sector, suicide attempts and extremely hazardous products had a higher risk of death.

