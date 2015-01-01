SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Haight JR, Sears JM, Fulton-Kehoe D, Wickizer TM, Franklin GM. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Epidemiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA (Haight), Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA (Haight, Sears, Fulton-Kehoe, Franklin), Department of Health Services, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA (Sears, Franklin), Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center, Seattle, WA, USA (Sears), Institute for Work & Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Sears), Division of Health Services Management & Policy, The Ohio State University College of Public Health, Columbus, OH, USA (Wickizer), Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, Tumwater, WA, USA (Franklin), Department of Neurology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA (Franklin).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001900

PMID

32404836

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate associations between early high-risk opioid prescribing practices and long-term work-related disability.

METHODS: Washington State Fund injured workers with at least one opioid prescription filled within 6 weeks after injury (2002-2013) were included (N = 83,150). Associations between early high-risk opioid prescribing (longer duration, higher dosage, concurrent sedatives), and time lost from work, total permanent disability, and a surrogate measure for Social Security disability benefits were tested. Measures of early hospitalization, body part, and nature of injury were included to address confounding by indication concerns, along with sensitivity analyses controlling for injury severity.

RESULTS: In adjusted logistic models, early high-risk opioid prescribing was associated with roughly three times the odds of each outcome.

CONCLUSION: Exposure to high-risk opioid prescribing within 90 days of injury was significantly and substantially associated with long-term temporary and permanent disability.


Language: en
