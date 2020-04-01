Abstract

BACKGROUND: Restrictive regulations and the increased price of opioids have resulted in the addition of impurities to illicit opioids by drug dealers. Among the adulterants, lead salts are optimal agents to make packages heavier. Consequently, lead toxicity has emerged in the opioid-user population.

OBJECTIVES: Our goal was to review the related literature and describe patients with common presentations of opioid-related lead poisoning to provide a basis to prepare optimal management.

METHODS: A narrative review was performed aiming to study opioid lead poisoning. PubMed and Google Scholar databases were explored with two Medical Subject Heading terms, lead poisoning and substance-related disorders to find a broad but relevant spectrum of articles. Then, the reference lists within those articles were checked to upgrade our literature pool on this issue.

RESULTS: Ultimately, among English-language articles, 16 were case series and case reports of patients with lead intoxication after opioid consumption. Data pertaining to disease characteristics, diagnosis, and treatment protocols were extracted.

CONCLUSIONS: The clinical presentation of opioid lead intoxication can vary from rather asymptomatic to severely debilitating gastrointestinal or neurologic symptoms. The diagnosis is made by checking lead blood levels after obviating other critical diagnoses and should be considered in each drug user in endemic regions of opioid addiction, such as the Middle East. Management protocols are suggested to cover both features of opioid-related complications and lead toxicity.

Language: en