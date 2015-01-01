Abstract

PURPOSE Man has always faced natural hazards and thus attempted to reduce their financial and loss-of-life damages. Assuring sustainable development in the post-disaster reconstruction of areas requires predictive measurements (i.e. vulnerability assessment). This study aims to assess the outcomes of relocating villages after the 2005 flood in the east of Golestan Province in Iran through sustainable development.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study is an applied research combining qualitative content analysis and quantitative cross-sectional surveys. The statistical population comprises the inhabitants of Faraghi New Town (formed by aggregating 11 villages) and the villagers returning to their former rural settlement. The independent samples t-test was used to compare the outcomes of reconstruction for the samples. Data were collected using a questionnaire and in-depth interviews with the residents. The gathered data were analyzed by content analysis.



FINDINGS The results indicate that building new settlements - while reducing physical vulnerability - cannot be classified as a step toward sustainable development in economic and social aspects because the increasing trend of migration to urban areas, return to former villages, tribal disparities, reduced production, increased bank debts and increased urban insecurity are among the primary adverse social and economic consequences of rural relocations. This finding helps to assist planners and post-disaster designers to reconstruct more sustainable societies.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study tries to investigate the effects of post-disaster reconstruction in rural settlement in Iran through sustainable development aspects for the first time. It would benefit for policymaking and urban planners and designers to make more resilient societies after disasters.

Language: en