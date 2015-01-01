|
Mehdizadeh M, Nordfjaern T, Mamdoohi AR. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2019; 14(2): 137-149.
The increasing use of car in developing countries is an important reason for traffic congestion and pollution. Using a car may partly reflect a normative choice, but the majority of previous studies that used the Norm-Activation Model (NAM) to study pro-environmental transport behavior were conducted among the general public in high income and developed countries in Europe and Northern America. The present research aimed to examine the causal chain of the NAM theory and the role of the NAM dimensions as well as socio-demographic and situational characteristics for parental sustainable transport mode choice on their children's school travels in an Iranian context. Among the three core NAM dimensions, awareness of consequences refers to how aware people are of the negative consequences of car use. Ascription of responsibility refers to whether individuals perceive themselves to be personally responsible for the consequences of car use, and personal norms are defined as a moral personal obligation to take action for collective benefit. In 2014, a self-completion questionnaire survey (n = 1,078) was carried out among parents of pupils (aged 7-9 years).
Environmental norms; mode choice; norm-activation model; school travels; socio-demographic characteristics; sustainable transport