|
Citation
|
Zhao Q, Sullivan EV, Müller-Oehring EM, Honnorat N, Adeli E, Podhajsky S, Baker FC, Colrain IM, Prouty D, Tapert SF, Brown SA, Meloy MJ, Brumback T, Nagel BJ, Morales AM, Clark DB, Luna B, De Bellis MD, Voyvodic JT, Nooner KB, Pfefferbaum A, Pohl KM. Addict. Biol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Exogenous causes, such as alcohol use, and endogenous factors, such as temperament and sex, can modulate developmental trajectories of adolescent neurofunctional maturation. We examined how these factors affect sexual dimorphism in brain functional networks in youth drinking below diagnostic threshold for alcohol use disorder (AUD). Based on the 3-year, annually acquired, longitudinal resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data of 526 adolescents (12-21 years at baseline) from the National Consortium on Alcohol and Neurodevelopment in Adolescence (NCANDA) cohort, developmental trajectories of 23 intrinsic functional networks (IFNs) were analyzed for (1) sexual dimorphism in 259 participants who were no-to-low drinkers throughout this period; (2) sex-alcohol interactions in two age- and sex-matched NCANDA subgroups (N = 76 each), half no-to-low, and half moderate-to-heavy drinkers; and (3) moderating effects of gender-specific alcohol dose effects and a multifactorial impulsivity measure on IFN connectivity in all NCANDA participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
impulsivity; alcohol use; adolescence; functional imaging; neurodevelopment; sexual dimorphism