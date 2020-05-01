|
Bull. Acad. Natl. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Accidents in the child's domestic life occur at home or in its immediate surroundings (garden, yard, garage). They occur in 84% of cases in children before the age of one year, 75% between one and two years old, still very frequent (more than 50%) up to the age of 5 years and decrease in the older children in favour of outside accidents (school, sport). These include poisoning, burns, suffocation by foreign bodies, falls, drowning and defenestration. They are frequent and sometimes very serious. Since the implementation of containment measures due to the Covid-19 outbreak, emergency services, firefighters and the media report an increase in these accidents.
Language: en