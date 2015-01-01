Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop a self-completion pedestrians' red-light violation behavior questionnaire (PRVBQ) based on the theory of planned behavior (TPB) and assess the content validity and reliability.

Methods: This study was conducted in three phases of (i) PRVBQ development study; (ii) Content validity study including face validity; and (iii) Reliability assessment. The directed content analysis method was used for the analysis of the qualitative interviews. The item impact score was used for face validity. Content validity index (CVI) in the item level and average scale level, and content validity ratio (CVR) were determined. Intra-class Correlation Coefficient (ICC), and Cronbach's alpha was assessed for test-retest reliability and internal consistency respectively.

Results: Draft questionnaire including 86 items was constructed. Sixteen items were eliminated due to low face and content validity, remaining 70 items in total. The PRVBQ was rated as having good content validity (individual items CVI ranged from.80 to 1, and overall PRVBQ CVI-Average=0.95, p=0.05). The direct measures (reflective indicators) showed excellent internal consistency with Cronbach's alpha=0.9. All items showed excellent agreement.

Conclusion: This study using a comprehensive process of development and assessment of content validity and reliability developed a content valid and reliable questionnaire predicting pedestrians' red light violation behavior.

