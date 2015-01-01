Abstract

This article presents data for agricultural work-related fatal injuries to non-working youth (> 18 years old) in Pennsylvania. Cases were identified from the Pennsylvania Farm Fatality (PA-FF) database for the period 2000-2018. The circumstances of the death in each incident were reviewed from news clippings, death certificates, and other reports available to determine the victim's status as a bystander, passenger, or other non-working child. The study identified 69 agricultural work-related fatalities to non-working youth in Pennsylvania. Incidents were coded as non-working accomplice (26), non-working accomplice extra rider (14), non-working attendant (25), and ambiguous (4). Fatalities to children > 5 years old accounted for 74% of the non-working youth fatalities, and most (75%) of the victims were male. Plain Sect community members (Anabaptists) comprised 78% of the cases. Children contribute significantly to the overall burden of agricultural work-related fatal injuries in Pennsylvania, especially as bystanders. From the review of the data, we conclude that fatal injuries to non-working children on farms are preventable. The process of identifying different injury patterns associated with non-work-related child activity has increased our understanding of how safety professionals and community members may help prevent these fatalities. Many researchers have noted a variety of intervention efforts that show potential for providing safer farm and home environments but will need long-term commitments in various capacities.

