Journal Article

Citation

Pinkerton KE, Felt E, Riden HE. J. Agric. Saf. Health 2019; 25(4): 189-190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, American Society of Agricultural Engineers)

DOI

10.13031/jash.13555

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A warming climate has been linked to an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, including heat and cold waves, extreme precipitation, and wildfires. This increase in extreme weather results in increased risks to the health and safety of farmworkers.


Language: en

Keywords

Climate change; Health and safety; Extreme weather; Farmworkers; Global warming

