SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Panza MJ, Graupensperger S, Agans JP, Doré I, Vella SA, Evans MB. J. Sport Exerc. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Human Kinetics Publishers)

DOI

10.1123/jsep.2019-0235

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sport may protect against symptoms of mental disorders that are increasingly prevalent among adolescents. This systematic review explores the relationship between adolescent organized sport participation and self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. From 9,955 records screened, 29 unique articles were selected that included 61 effect sizes and 122,056 participants. Effects were clustered into four categories based on the operationalization of sport involvement: absence or presence of involvement, frequency of involvement, volume of involvement, and duration of participation.

RESULTS from the random-effects meta-analyses indicated that symptoms of anxiety and depression were significantly lower among sport-involved adolescents than in those not involved in sport, although this effect size was small in magnitude. Meta-regression was used to identify how age and sex explained heterogeneity in effects. Although these results do not signify a causal effect, they do support theorizing that sport participation during adolescence may be a protective environment against anxiety and depressive symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; well-being; sport psychology; youth development; youth sport

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print