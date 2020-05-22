Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare cross recurrence quantification analysis (CRQA) measurements obtained during gait between adolescents who sustained a diagnosed concussion within 14 days of assessment and healthy adolescents.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional.



METHODS: Youth athletes with concussion (n=43, age=14.4±2.3 years, 56% female, tested median 7 days post-concussion) and healthy controls (n=38, age=14.9±2.0 years, 55% female) completed a single-task and dual-task gait protocol while wearing a set of inertial sensors. We used CRQA techniques to quantify the similarity between accelerations obtained from the sensor on the dorsum of each foot. Four outcome variables were compared between groups: percent determinism, average diagonal line length, laminarity, and trapping time.



RESULTS: Athletes with concussion had significantly higher percent determinism, laminarity, and trapping time than the control group in single-task and dual-task conditions (p < 0.05). The gait pattern while simultaneously completing a secondary cognitive task (dual-task) was no different to the gait pattern during the single-task condition.



CONCLUSION: Higher percent determinism, laminarity, and trapping time among athletes with a concussion suggests concussion was associated with a more stuck and predictable gait pattern following concussion. These altered movement patterns may be one reason underlying slower gait speeds that have been observed following concussion. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, Epub 22 May 2020. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.9133.

Language: en