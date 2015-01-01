|
Bakhtiari F, Boyle AE, Benner AD. J. Immigr. Minor. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
unavailable
Latino/a adolescents are a growing part of U.S. public high schools, and many experience stressors related to their ethnicity within their schools that can contribute to risky behaviors such as drug use. Marijuana remains the most common illicit drug that Latino/a adolescents use. Using a sample of 121 Latino/a 9th grade students, the current study examined pathways linking perceived peer- and educator-perpetrated ethnic discrimination with marijuana approval and use.
Language: en
Substance use; Marijuana; Latino/a adolescents; Discrimination; School belonging