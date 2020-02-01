SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nemchinov D, Martiyahin D, Mikhailov A, Kostsov A, Nemchinov M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 45: 13-20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.02.057

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Studies conducted in the preparation of a new standard for designing intersections in Russia are presented in this article. The studies were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles in accordance with generally accepted scientific methods. Using statistical processing of measurement results, data were obtained about the headways accepted by drivers when making right and left turns from a minor road, and the distance from the edge of the main road to the driver's eyes, waiting an interval in the main flow on the minor road. Acceleration and deceleration on the turn lanes were also measured.


Language: en

Keywords

accepted intervals; intersections; traffic safety; visibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print