Abstract

All the analytic methods for assessing the safety or comfort of bicyclists in urban area have as a common factor the number of bicycles that enter the system in a certain time interval or an estimate of that. The estimation of the average bicycle volume based on manual and automatic measurements is time-consuming and often require the use of expensive technology. The paper presents a method of estimation based on GPS data from a bike sharing system as a low-cost option for data collection. The analysis was made for the city of Krakow (Poland), using the daily volume of bicycles from 5 automatic counter loops and GPS data from a bike sharing system called Wavelo. Based on the two-factor analysis of variance (ANOVA) and the Tukey post-hoc test, the influence of "localization" and "day of the week" factors on the share of Wavelo bicycles in the entire bicycle flow was estimated. It was shown that examined share is not significantly different between individual days of the week, but changes significantly between analyzed locations. Developed models are characterized by high R2 coefficients (exceeding 0.90) and the average error of estimation up to 11.5%. The results of the studies show that bicycle volume can be estimated based on GPS data from bike sharing system. However, it is necessary to carry out control measurements to verify developed models and their possible application in other locations.

Language: en