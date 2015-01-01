Abstract

The construction industry is a work environment that poses many dangers to workers, with many hidden factors that affect work awareness. It is important for construction companies to ensure a balance between productivity and safety in the work environment. The purpose of this study was to identify relationships between the feeling of safety in the work environment, proactive work behavior, job satisfaction, work skills, team performance, and health risk indicators, such as heart rate, among construction workers of different ages. Based on previous research, we examined the hypothetical perception model. We then administered a questionnaire survey to construction workers (N = 357) employed at a Japanese construction company. Using structural equation modeling (SEM), we investigated the impact of health risk indicators on worker perceptions among young and older workers. The results showed that workers' heart rate and body mass index (BMI) had a negative effect on the feeling of safety and proactive work behavior among older workers, but showed no significant relationship among young workers. However, regardless of workers' age, it was clear that the feeling of safety affects job satisfaction, and that work skills and proactive work behaviors affect perceptions regarding team performance.

