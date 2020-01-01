Abstract

The American Psychological Association and the National Association of School Psychologists agree in parallel calls for school psychologists to develop pediatric-related competencies. To achieve these competencies, trainers and practitioners require a suitably supportive literature. Ideally, this literature would link pediatric knowledge to school-based practice and address evidence-based assessment and intervention. The present article updates prior research (Wodrich & Schmitt, 2003) on this topic by addressing the rate at which pediatric-related topics were published between 2002 and 2019 in five key journals: Journal of School Psychology, Psychology in the Schools, School Psychology International, School Psychology Review, and School Psychology Quarterly. To establish publication trends across time and to extend the earlier research, articles were first coded as either empirical or nonempirical, then coded further according to content (i.e., attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], a pediatric condition [other than ADHD], professional role issue). The empirical subset of articles was additionally coded according to assessment, intervention, or general knowledge foci. The category comprising the greatest number of articles was pediatric condition (n = 121), followed by ADHD (n = 108) and professional role issue (n = 18). The most specific, commonly appearing pediatric topic was ADHD, as was true when the 2003 article was published, with a surge in empirical ADHD articles noted. The least common topic was pediatric professional role issues. Current trends highlight a need for future empirical articles related to assessment and, particularly, school-based intervention for non-ADHD pediatric health conditions. Limitations of the present research are also discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en