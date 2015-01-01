Abstract

Under the combined influence of global warming and accelerated urbanization, high-temperature heat wave events occur frequently and become more and more serious. In order to analyze the role of roof lighting, urban greening and surface humidification in regulating the urban thermal environment and alleviating urban high-temperature disasters, this paper selected the high-temperature weather process in August 2013 and used the WRF simulation system coupled with the urban canopy model. Three different control schemes, such as roof lighting, roof greening and surface humidification, were used to simulate and analyze their effects on the urban thermal environment, humidity and near-surface heat flux, as well as their different cooling effects and impact periods. The study found that: (1) The three control schemes can reduce the near-surface temperature during the day, especially at noon, by changing the radiation process or energy balance process in urban areas, which can effectively reduce the high temperature heat wave in summer urban areas. (2) Using the surface humidification scheme, when the thickness of the aquifer on the urban street increases from 0mm to 3mm, the latent heat flux increases rapidly, the sensible heat flux decreases rapidly, and the temperature drops rapidly. This shows that it is an effective way to cool down the city streets with a small amount of water during the day to humidify it many times.



Fund: National Key Basic R & D Program (2016YFA0600303); National Natural Science Foundation of China Project (41675008, 51538005); China Meteorological Administration Special Project on Climate Change (CCSF201932) ~~;



Keywords: urban high temperature; cooling effect; white roof; roof greening; surface humidification;



在全球气候变暖和城市化加速发展的共同影响下,高温热浪事件频繁发生、日趋严重。为了分析屋顶亮化、城市绿化和地表增湿在调节城市热力环境、缓解城市高温灾害中的作用,本文选择了2013年8月的高温天气过程,利用耦合了城市冠层模式的WRF模拟系统,采用屋顶亮化、屋顶绿化和地表增湿3种不同的调控方案模拟分析其对城市热环境、湿度和近地面热量通量的影响,及其不同的降温效果和影响时段。研究发现:(1) 3种调控方案通过改变城市地区的辐射过程或者能量平衡过程,降低白天尤其是正午时分的近地面气温,可有效的减缓夏季城市地区的高温热浪。(2)采用地表增湿方案,当城市街道表面含水层厚度从0mm增加到3mm时,潜热通量迅速...

Language: zh