Citation
陈, 张, 朱. J. Natural Disasters 2020; 29(1): 193-202.
Vernacular Title
城市高温热浪调控机制模拟研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, 中国灾害防御协会;中国地震局工程力学研究所, Publisher Science Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Under the combined influence of global warming and accelerated urbanization, high-temperature heat wave events occur frequently and become more and more serious. In order to analyze the role of roof lighting, urban greening and surface humidification in regulating the urban thermal environment and alleviating urban high-temperature disasters, this paper selected the high-temperature weather process in August 2013 and used the WRF simulation system coupled with the urban canopy model. Three different control schemes, such as roof lighting, roof greening and surface humidification, were used to simulate and analyze their effects on the urban thermal environment, humidity and near-surface heat flux, as well as their different cooling effects and impact periods. The study found that: (1) The three control schemes can reduce the near-surface temperature during the day, especially at noon, by changing the radiation process or energy balance process in urban areas, which can effectively reduce the high temperature heat wave in summer urban areas. (2) Using the surface humidification scheme, when the thickness of the aquifer on the urban street increases from 0mm to 3mm, the latent heat flux increases rapidly, the sensible heat flux decreases rapidly, and the temperature drops rapidly. This shows that it is an effective way to cool down the city streets with a small amount of water during the day to humidify it many times.
Language: zh
Keywords
cooling effect; green roofs; humidification; urban high-temperature event; white roofs; 地表增湿; 城市高温; 屋顶绿化; 白屋顶; 降温作用