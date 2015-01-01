Abstract

BACKGROUND: There have been significant efforts to respond to the two public health emergencies of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and overdose in British Columbia (BC), Canada. The purpose of this study was to quantify the prevalence of known risk factors associated with mortality due to COVID-19 for persons who have had a non-fatal overdose during 2015-2017 in comparison to persons who have not had an overdose.



METHODS: Data were extracted from the BC Provincial Overdose Cohort which includes a 20 % random sample of BC residents and persons who have had a non-fatal overdose in BC from January 2015 to December 2017. Chi-square tests and logistic regression were used to compare risk factors by overdose history.



RESULTS: Persons who had a non-fatal overdose were significantly more likely to have three (chronic pulmonary disease, diabetes, coronary heart disease) of the four known chronic conditions associated with the development of severe illness due to COVID-19 compared to persons who did not have a previous non-fatal overdose event.



CONCLUSION: Persons who had an overdose were more likely to have several chronic conditions associated with the development of severe illness due to COVID-19. The increased likelihood of having these risk factors is reflective of the social and health inequities experienced by persons who have a history of overdose.

