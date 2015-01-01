Abstract

New strategy has been developed for the identification of novel psychoactive substances (NPS) in illicit samples. The methodology was based on the use of attenuated total reflectance Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (ATR-IR). First pass screening by ATR-IR allows known substances to be rapidly identified, while any non-matching samples are qualified by complementary analytical techniques and then feed back into the spectral libraries. Compounds' identification by ATR-IR was based on the correlation coefficient value. After validation, developed strategy was successfully introduced into routine analysis. Thirty one NPS have been identified in forty five samples. One new opioid was identified and new ATR-IR spectra were acquired, not reported in commercial libraries yet. ATR-IR enabled distinguishing between closely related compounds, even structural isomers. It proved to be an easy and very reproducible tool for screening analysis of NPS, in less than one minute, with no sample destruction, even for very little amount of a sample. Developed and validated strategy may be introduced by other laboratories.

