|
Citation
|
Montero-Moraga JM, Garrido-Albaina A, Barbaglia MG, Gotsens M, Aranega D, Espelt A, Parés-Badell O. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 81: e102772.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The opening hours of drug consumption rooms could constitute a barrier to access among people who use drugs (PWUD). CAS Baluard is an outpatient substance use care center in Barcelona, which provides a drug consumption room in Barcelona among other services. The objectives of our study were to compare the client profile, the facility use, the drugs used, and the number of non-fatal overdose episodes between (1) a 15-hour opening period of a drug consumption room versus a 24-hour opening period; and (2) between daytime and nighttime during the 24-hour period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Harm reduction; Health Services Accessibility; Needle exchange programs; Substance abuse treatment centers; Substance-related disorders