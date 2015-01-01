Abstract

BACKGROUND: Urban trails are a useful resource to promote physical activity. This study identified features of urban trails that correlated with trail use.



METHODS: Multiuse urban trails were selected in Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles. An audit of each trail was completed using the Systematic Pedestrian and Cyclist Environmental Scan for Trails instrument, identifying built environmental features. A self-report of trail use was obtained from trailside residents (N = 331) living within 1 mile of each trail. Univariate and multivariate Poisson regressions controlled for trail time from home and motivation for physical activity.



RESULTS: Positive associations with the past month's hours on the trail were observed for the presence of distance signs, vegetation height, vegetation maintenance, and trail crowding, and a negative association was observed for the presence of crossings on the trail. Positive associations with dichotomous trail use were observed for the presence of distance signs, vegetation height, and vegetation maintenance, and a negative association was observed for the presence of crossings on the trail.



CONCLUSIONS: These correlates should be confirmed in other studies and, if supported, should be considered in the promotion and design of urban trails.

Language: en