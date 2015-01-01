SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shipman J, Carver B, Painter K, Shipman S. J. Investig. Med. High Impact Case Rep. 2020; 8: e2324709620925566.

(Copyright © 2020, American Federation for Medical Research, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/2324709620925566

unavailable

Lightning strikes to people are rare events that cause significant injuries and mortality when they do occur. We describe an uncommon case of a storm chaser in Oklahoma who was struck by lightning who suffered cutaneous burns, bilateral tympanic membrane ruptures, as well as pulmonary edema, which is an atypical finding in survivors. This case report highlights several injury patterns seen in lightning strike cases and provides evidence that these patients should be managed at a center with multidisciplinary services available.


lightning strike; pulmonary injury; storm chaser

