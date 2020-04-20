|
Mehrpour O, Sadeghi M. Arch. Toxicol. 2020
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Acute methanol poisoning is a life-threatening type of metabolic and neurological intoxication that commonly occurs following the accidental ingestion of methylated spirits (Kraut and Kurtz 2008). Methyl alcohol toxicity in Iran related to the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has attracted the attention of the medical professionals. Just a few days after the widespread coronavirus outbreak, unfounded rumors circulated on social media that drinking or gargling alcohol could prevent or cure COVID-19. Subsequently, hospitals encountered a spike in the referral of poisoning cases for the ingestion of industrial-grade ethanol, resulting in an unprecedented high death toll due to alcohol poisoning. As of April 20, 2020, at the time of writing this letter, 700 people have died as a result of ingesting denatured alcohol in an attempt to fight the novel coronavirus. This catastrophe has affected many cities throughout Iran and at least 3100 people have been hospitalized. The prevalence of COVID-19 has caused a reduction in the amount of ethanol on the market. Tragically, opportunistic individuals have used bleach to mask the color of industrial methanol solutions in order to sell the colorless methyl alcohol instead of drinkable ethanol. As a result, intoxicating liquor was consumed with the false assumption that drinking alcohol would kill the virus, and some of the poisoned patients were intoxicated in this way.
